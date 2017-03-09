ATHEX: Benchmark inches lower

Try as it might, the local bourse benchmark failed again on Thursday to get a toehold on the 650-point level, ending the session with a minor drop, although rising stocks outnumbered the losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 648.85 points, shedding 0.07 percent from Wednesday’s 649.31 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.26 percent to 1,728.06 points, while the banks index inched up 0.05 percent.

In total 57 stocks rose, 53 shrank and 23 stayed put.

Turnover reached 32.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 44.3 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.88 percent to 66.55 points.