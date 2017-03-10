Makeshift explosive devices rock Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki was hit by a barrage of explosions on Friday morning.

The first one took place at around 4 a.m. after a makeshift explosive device was placed in a small truck belonging to the OTE phone company, parked on Karamanlis Street.

Another makeshift device went off at roughly the same time outside the building housing the city’s municipal Architecture Center on central Desperai Street. The explosion damaged the building’s entrance.

Α third mechanism went off at the entrance of a building of the Technical Vocational School on coastal Alexandrou Avenue in eastern Thessaloniki.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

