NEWS |

 
NEWS

Police receive anonymous tip on cabbie killer

TAGS: Crime

Police say they are working on an anonymous tip with regard to the identity of the suspect who shot and killed a cab driver earlier in the month and injured another in February.

Both incidents took place in the northern suburb of Kifissia. According to the tip, the suspect is a man aged between 25 and 30 and a resident of Kifissia. 

The suspect was linked to the two attacks after ballistic tests on a bullet casing found in the cab of the 52-year-old driver who was fatally shot in the head, revealed that the weapon was a retrofitted 22-caliber pistol, the same used in last month’s attack on a 32-year-old cabbie, also in Kifissia.
 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 