Police receive anonymous tip on cabbie killer

Police say they are working on an anonymous tip with regard to the identity of the suspect who shot and killed a cab driver earlier in the month and injured another in February.

Both incidents took place in the northern suburb of Kifissia. According to the tip, the suspect is a man aged between 25 and 30 and a resident of Kifissia.

The suspect was linked to the two attacks after ballistic tests on a bullet casing found in the cab of the 52-year-old driver who was fatally shot in the head, revealed that the weapon was a retrofitted 22-caliber pistol, the same used in last month’s attack on a 32-year-old cabbie, also in Kifissia.

