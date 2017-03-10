Mitsotakis says conservatives will not back ‘excessive’ fiscal measures’

The leader of main opposition New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis says his party will vote against what he describes as the “excessive” fiscal measures for 2019 and 2020 demanded by the country’s international creditors.

In a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday, the conservative leader said the demand for these fiscal measures stems from the government’s “incompetence” and that what the country needs now is elections.

“Mr Tsipras has brought us into this mess. He’s been claiming that he has a solid parliamentary majority so it’s up to him to deliver,” Mitsotakis said, saying that his party would not offer the SYRIZA-led government a lifeline in Parliament if lawmakers of the leftist party object to the measures.

“I don’t have a way to force an early election,” he told Bloomberg on the sidelines of a meeting of leaders from the grouping of conservative European parties in Brussels.

