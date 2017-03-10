Armed robber targeting women nabbed

Police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man for robbing young women at gunpoint in remote parts of the suburb of Nea Philadelphia, northeast of Athens.

The suspect, who was active over the last three months, was nabbed in the Korydallos district of the capital and has, so far, been linked to three cases involving the use of a gun against women – as they got into or got out of their cars – to steal their bags and other personal belongings. The man would then drive off in his car that was parked nearby.

Police are investigating the suspect’s possible involvement in other robberies.

