Local act The Mongrelettes take the stage at Tiki Bar on Sunday, March 12, with its own unique cooky blend of 60s punk, Greek pop and psychedelic garage, following a long hiatus during which the band was preparing material for a new album. The gig starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.

Tiki Bar, 15 Falirou, Makriyianni, tel 210.923.6908