Anthoupoli and Aegaleo metro stations closed to public
Online
Anthoupoli station on Line 2 of the Athens metro and Aegaleo station on Line 3 are to remain closed on Saturday and Sunday to allow for the installation of ticket barriers.
Anthoupoli station will remain closed on Monday too.
An initiative by authorities to curb fare dodging and raise revenue by introducing an electronic system on the public transport network has been undermined by a string of attacks on newly installed ticket barriers at stations.