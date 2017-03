The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Friday that Greece’s industrial output rose 7.2 percent in January compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in December.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 1.1 percent from the same month in 2015, while mining output fell 5.7 percent.

Electricity production increased 28.6 percent.

