The right consensus

There is a growing mass of citizens who are angry with the government. They are fed up with working hard and being beaten down by unreasonable taxes, of getting involved in Kafkaesque adventures with tax authorities and then seeing their hard-earned money being thrown into a black hole of waste and mismanagement.



Many of these people voted for SYRIZA because they believed its promises. Now they feel cheated and are looking around for alternatives. They understand the need for national consensus on the major issues that will help turn the country around, that will strengthen its foundations in terms of the public administration, of education, justice, etc.



These people want and need to see such a consensus, but they do not want it between those forces that view consensus as yet another opportunity to advertise themselves or those who appear to adopt it only after having betrayed the toil of the people in order to put themselves in a cushy position.