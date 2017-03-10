ATHEX: Stocks finish week lower

Apart from the general air of uncertainty, little could be drawn from Friday’s session at the Greek bourse as the benchmark barely budged and turnover dropped back below 30 million euros. The distance that remains between Athens and the country’s creditors on a number of issues does not bode well for next week either.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 648.59 points, shedding 0.04 percent from Thursday’s 648.85 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.18 percent, recording its first week of losses after three weeks of gains. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.03 percent to 1,727.49 points.

The banks index ended down 0.52 percent, led by Piraeus with a 2.81 percent drop, although Alpha advanced 0.58 percent.



Aegean Air rose 3.46 percent, while Public Power Corporation gave up 3.21 percent and Terna Energy declined 2.07 percent.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 40 took losses and 36 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 29 million euros, down from Thursday’s 32.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.09 percent to 66.49 points.