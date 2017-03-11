Lucia di Lammermoor | Athens | March 13

Acclaimed opera singers and choirs of the City of Athens and state broadcaster ERT and the Athens State Orchestra will present Gaetano Donizetti’s tragic opera “Lucia di Lammermoor” in concert form at the Athens Concert Hall on Monday, March 13. This bel canto jewel will be performed in the original Italian with Greek supertitles, and will be conducted by Loukas Karytinos. Tickets cost 11-40 euros (6.50 and 8.50 euros reduced).



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr