Giorgos Koumentakis | Athens | March 13

The Museum of Cycladic Art launches a new monthly lecture series on Monday, March 13, with Giorgos Koumentakis, prolific composer and director of the Greek National Opera (GNO). In his first public address since being appointed to the helm of the organization, Koumentakis will be answering questions by discussion coordinator and journalist Katerina Anesti on the GNO's impending move to its new state-of-the-art home at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, what new possibilities this opens up, what his plans are as director to boost the company, and also his views on his work as a composer. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cycladic Art Museum, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321, www.cycladic.gr