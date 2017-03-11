Crime & History | Athens | March 13

Thomas W. Gallant, professor of Modern Greek History and Archaeology at the University of San Diego, California, will deliver a lecture titled “Murder on Black Mountain: Love and Death on a 19th Century Greek Island” at the International Center for Hellenic and Mediterranean Studies (DIKEMES) on Monday, March 13. The lecture will explore archives relating to the brutal murder of English Captain John Parker and his dog, Duffy, on the Greek island of Cephalonia in May 1849, a cause celebre in mid-19th century Europe. Parker’s murder was never solved, despite vigorous police investigations, though suspects were identified. The lecture starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

