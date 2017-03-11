Policeman confesses to killing taxi driver in Kastoria

A 30-year-old police special guard who on Saturday confessed to the murder of a 52-year-old cab driver in the region of Lefki, in Kastoria, northern Greece, on Friday night was the man who shot and arrested Nikos Maziotis – a leading member of the Revolutionary Struggle urban terror group – during a shootout at Monastiraki in 2014.



The guard, who served in a police crime prevention unit, had received a transfer from Athens to his home town of Kastoria fearing reprisals from sympathizers of the convicted terrorist. The guard told investigators on Saturday that he killed the taxi driver in order to rob him, but police reportedly said that his deposition was full of contradictions.



The victim, who was shot in the head and back, was found by police in a remote area off the Lefki-Koromilias road, near a river, at a distance of 50 meters from his car.



Revolutionary Struggle had conducted attacks on the US Embassy, banks, police and state buildings, as well as the 2003 bombing of a courthouse in which one police officer was killed.