Aegean cancels Berlin flights due to strike at Tegel

Aegean Air announced on Sunday the cancelation of two flights on Monday, to and from Berlin, due to the strike of staff at the Tegel airport.

The 24-hour industrial action at the German capital’s airport means Aegean has canceled its A3 852 Athens-Berlin flight that normally departs at 8.30 a.m., and the A3 853 Berlin-Athens service that departs at 11.15 a.m. local time.

Aegean also announced it is planning to perform an extra flight each way to and from Berlin on Tuesday to accommodate any stranded passengers.