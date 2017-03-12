MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias begins a two-day visit to Washington. He will meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, other officials and representatives of the Greek-American community.

Athens Wine Week begins, with dozens of events in restaurants, bars and other venues around the capital. To Sunday. (Info: www.athenswineweek.gr)

Motor Oil issues its 2016 financial results.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is scheduled to publish its November data on museum and archaeological site visitors, December statistics on construction activity and the fourth-quarter 2016 reading of its salary index across the economy.

Athens-listed ANEK holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

In association with the Greek-Asian Business Council, the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts an event on Asian markets, starting at 5 p.m. (10-12 Dorileou, Athens). (Info: griechenland.ahk.de)

The 5th Smart Cities Conference takes place at the OTEAcademy amphitheater (1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, kdrossou@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its third-quarter 2016 figures on passenger, cargo and vehicle traffic at Greek ports and January data on industrial import prices.

Listed companies Fourlis and Housemarket release their financial results for last year.

WEDNESDAY

The National Documentation Center holds a 10-year anniversary event for the European Research Council from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at the National Hellenic Research Foundation (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens). (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The Dianeosis group holds an informative event at Technopolis (100 Pireos, Athens). (Info: www.dianeosis.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its fourth-quarter 2016 statistics on service sector turnover and retail commerce employment, and January figures on farming and agriculture imports and exports.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will deliver a speech on migration, security and the future of Europe at the Institute of International Relations (3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens), starting at 6.30 p.m. (Info: www.idis.gr)

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Greek-Asian Business Council hold an event on Asian markets from 5 to 7.30 p.m. at the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry (29 Tsimiski). (Info: griechenland.ahk.de)

The Half Marathon Expo & Sports Show opens at the Helexpo Center (39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens). To Sunday. (Info: sportshow.gr)

FRIDAY

With the support of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Europe Direct Information Center of the Hellenic Foundation for European Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a conference on the European Solidarity Corps at Impact Hub (28 Karaiskaki, Athens) from 6 to 8.30 p.m. (Info: 210.725.7124, www.eliamep.gr)

The 7th Panorama of Entrepreneurship and Career Development opens at the Athens Concert Hall. To Sunday. (Info: www.pan-orama.org)

International furniture exhibition Furnidec Business opens at the Thessaloniki Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: furnidecbusiness.helexpo.gr)

Listed firms Quest Holdings and G.E. Dimitriou hold extraordinary general meetings.

SATURDAY

The Italian Cultural Institute in Athens hosts an informative event titled “Studies in Italy” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (47 Patission). (Info: 210.524.2714, www.iicatene.esteri.it)

The Expo Baby exhibition on pregnancy, babies and christening opens at the Ioannis Vellidis Conference Center in Thessaloniki. To March 20.