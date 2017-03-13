Poll puts ND 16.5 percentage points ahead of SYRIZA

A new opinion poll puts opposition New Democracy 16.5 percentage points ahead of leftist SYRIZA, which leads the ruling coalition.

According to the survey carried out on behalf of Eleftheros Typos, ND would get 31 percent of the vote if general elections were to be held now compared to 14.5 percent for SYRIZA.

The poll put neonazi Golden Dawn in third place with 6.7 percent followed by the Communist Party (KKE) with 5.6 percent and PASOK with 5.5 percent.

Missing the 3 percent threshold for entering Parliament, the Union of Centrists garnered 2.5 percent in the poll, Sailing for Freedom 2.6 percent, with just 2 percent going to Independent Greeks (ANEL) who currently share power with SYRIZA. Popular Unity and Antarsya, both far-left parties, got 2 percent each with centrist Potami garnering just 1 percent.|



Asked who is the best choice for prime minister, 34.7 percent of respondents said ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis followed by current premier Alexis Tsipras with 15.2 percent.



An overwhelming majority (86.7 percent) said they believed further delays to a dragging negotiation with creditors will only be detrimental for Greece while 75.1 percent said they were not convinced by the government's pledge that counter-measures would be put in place to offset the impact of austerity.

Eight in 10 respondents said they had a negative view of the SYRIZA-ANEL administration.