Photo: Moore Archive

Missouri-born poet Marianne Moore (1887-1972), known for her irony and wit, is the subject of a tribute at the Hellenic American Union on Tuesday, March 14. For the event, 12 female poets will read selections of Moore's work in their original form but also in translations done especially for this tribute. Starts at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, tel 210.368.0900, www.hau.gr