The Russian Cello | Athens | March 14

Award-winning Japanese pianist Ai Motohashi and Greek cellist Yannis Tsitselikis will join forces on stage for an evening of chamber music at the Athens Concert Hall's Dimitris Mitropoulos Hall on Tuesday, March 14. The program features Sergei Rachmaninoff's Cello Sonata in G minor (Opus 19) and Dmitri Shostakovich's Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor (Opus 40), among other works. Starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets, which cost 10-15 euros (4-6 euros reduced), can be purchased at www.megaron.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr