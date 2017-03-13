Urban Agriculture | Athens | March 14

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens is hosting a series of free lectures aimed at those interested in learning how to grow some of their food in their own garden, terrace or plot of land. The lectures take place from 6.30 to 8.30 p.m. on Tuesdays March 14, 21 and 28. On March 14 Panagiotis Papadopoulos will be talking about growing herbs and vegetables using organic methods, identifying garden friends and foes and protecting plants in an eco-friendly way without pesticides. There will also be a discussion on sowing, transplanting, tips on our nutrition, as well as preserving seeds from local heirloom varieties. Participants should head to the Book Tower.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, Evripidou & Doiranis, Kallithea, tel 2168.091.001, www.snfcc.org