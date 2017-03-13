Skouries trial put off until November

The trial of 21 people who have been accused of taking part in an arson attack on a gold mine in Halkidiki, northern Greece, four years ago has been put off until November.

A Thessaloniki court on Monday accepted the request for a postponement by a lawyer representing some of the defendants due to health problems.

Dozens of Halkidiki residents had gathered outside the courthouse to express support for the suspects, who have been accused of attacking the Hellas Gold mine in Skouries.

Most of the defendants are from the village of Ierissos.

They face charges that include attempted murder, forming a criminal gang, robbery and causing an explosion.