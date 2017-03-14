Laws without enforcement

The Health Ministry is on the right track with its latest circular instructing authorities to impose a fine of 1,500 euros on adults caught smoking or using electronic cigarettes in their cars when there are children in the vehicle. The notice also orders them to strip the drivers of their licenses.

However, the real issue is whether this measure will ever be implemented.

Everyone knows that smoking is prohibited in public buildings, in places of business, bars and restaurants, yet Greece is the only country in the Western world where the ban is so systematically and widely violated.

In general terms, the principle in Greece is that laws are there to be broken, and the ministry’s circular will more than likely receive the same treatment. Hopefully, we will be proved wrong.