Joint initiative helps Greek start-ups go to SXSW

The Hellenic Initiative and the US Embassy in Athens are supporting Greek representatives at the international South by Southwest (SXSW) festival for a fourth year in a row.

The event opened on March 10 at Austin, Texas, and continues through Sunday.

The joint initiative is helping 12 Greek start-ups present their products and services at one of the most important events worldwide in the domain of technology and entrepreneurship with a grant of $50,000.

These companies are ASN.gr, Aspalis Concierge, Athlenda, Boardmaps, Centaur Technologies, Filmografik Productions, Hopwave, Infitheon, InSyBio, SIBA Soft, Tactical Systems and 100mentors.