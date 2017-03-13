Worker killed during construction of Thessaloniki metro

A worker at a construction site for the Thessaloniki metro was killed on Monday afternoon after the crane he was operating overturned and fell into an underground excavation area.

According to local reports, the worker, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was aged around 50.

The accident took place at a metro construction site in the Kalamaria area of Thessaloniki.



Initial reports said the crane overturned and tumbled down to a different level on the construction site while it was trying to lift a vehicle.

The man’s body was trapped under the fallen crane and removed by firemen who were called to the scene.