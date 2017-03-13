ATHEX: Bank stocks propel index over 650 pts in thin trading

It may sound paradoxical, but it took a particularly quiet session at the Greek stock market for the benchmark to top 650 points on Monday, after days of trying. Trading volume was the second lowest so far this year, with some observers attributing it to the planned bond offer by OPAP that may shift some investors’ attention away from the bourse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 651.25 points, adding 0.41 percent to Friday’s 648.59 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.66 percent to 1,738.91 points.

Banks jumped 2.21 percent, with National rising 3.33 percent and Alpha growing 2.33 percent. Aegean Air grabbed 2.91 percent while GEK Terna fell 1.75 percent.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 52 registered losses and 35 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to just 21.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s 29 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.50 percent to 66.82 points.