Olympiakos saw off the challenge of host AEK on Monday to all but secure the top spot in the regular season of the Basket League, just as Doxa Lefkadas and Apollon Patras as staring at the abyss of relegation.

The Reds won 70-63 at the Olympic Sports Hall thanks to their improvement in the second half, as AEK had the upper hand by half-time, leading by two. It followed a troubled week for the Yellows when they crashed out of the Champions League and sacked coach Jure Zdovc.

Panathinaikos won 97-74 at Apollon on Sunday to sink its host further into the drop zone, since it is two wins behind safety with five games left to play in the regular season. Doxa is one defeat away from relegation, after losing at Aris with a 78-70 score.

Aris remained alone in fourth, because PAOK suffered a 73-70 reverse at Rethymno and Kolossos Rhodes went down 74-64 at Kymi, that is close to staying up in its first season at the top flight.

In other games on Saturday Promitheas Patras triumphed 67-62 at Trikala and Lavrio thrashed Korivos Amaliadas 93-63 at home.