Doctor in critical condition after falling from hospital stairs

A doctor at the Greek capital’s Elpis Hospital was in critical condition on Tuesday after falling from a significant height when a stairway bannister gave way.

The unnamed resident sustained serious head injuries and had to be put on life support.

The incident prompted a terse response from the Union of Athens and Piraeus Hospital Doctors (EINAP), which wrote a letter to the Health Ministry decrying poor maintenance and repairs at public hospitals.

“Serious responsibility [for the incident] rests with those who overlook safety standards in this particular but also in many other hospitals by constantly cutting back and ‘saving on’ the relevant funds,” the union said in its letter.