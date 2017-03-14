Fugitive nabbed in northern Athens after putting up a fight

A 57-year-old fugitive rapist and robber tried to pepper spray officers during his arrest in the northern Athenian suburb of Papagou, police said on Tuesday.

The violent criminal was on a wanted list after having escaped from a holding cell in the southern coastal suburb of Glyfada when he was intercepted in Papagou by officers of the DIAS motorcycle squad.

He had been taken into custody on February 15 on charges of theft, causing grievous bodily harm and resisting arrest. He was also wanted after having disappeared while on furlough in November 2012 from a prison in Grevena, northern Greece, where he was serving a 24-year sentence for rape and armed robbery, among other crimes.