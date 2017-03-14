Connect Athens | Athens | March 15

Community Connect Athens meets on Wednesday, March 15, from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the Swedish Center in Plaka. Besides coffee, cake and conversation, participants can also stock up on used books, DVDs and CDs, as well as purchase quality secondhand garments, homemade preserves and handmade greetings cards. Proceeds benefit the Anglican Church and the charities it supports. Postage stamps and plastic bottle tops will be collected, also for the benefit of charities. For more information, contact Anne on 6938.973.623 or Margaret on 6941.642.444.

St Paul’s Garden, Swedish Center, 18 Daidalou, Plaka