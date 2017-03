Eight acts from the experimental music scenes of Athens and Berlin have been invited by the Goethe Institute in Athens to provide musical accompaniment for a selection of avant-garde films from the 1910s and 20s by Ernst Lubitsch and Walter Ruttmann. The screenings on March 15, 16 and 17 start at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge. For more details, visit www.goethe.de.

Goethe Institute, 14 Omirou, tel 210.366.1000