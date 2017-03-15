Two days before the (already extended) deadline for the payment of January’s social security contributions, more than 90,000 workers remain scratching their heads as their pay notices have not yet been put up on the website of the new Single Social Security Contribution (EFKA).

Those affected include some 60,000 salary employees who also do other work for which they issue service invoices. In their case, the circular determining the amount of their contributions has not yet been released.

Another 31,000 are salaried engineers who had invoice books for services rendered (known as “blokakia”) in 2015. They do not appear in the system, as it has not been verified whether they still have active invoice books.

Other pending issues concern salaried lawyers, as the circular regarding their contributions has not been issued either.

EFKA data show that the rate of collection for January contributions from the self-employed, freelancers and farmers has reached just 50-55 percent.