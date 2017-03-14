Hirings set to increase in April-June

There are signs that suggest the second quarter of 2017 will be Greece’s strongest in terms of hirings in the last couple of years, according to a quarterly survey by Manpower Group.

Greece’s seasonally adjusted employment outlook points to a rise of 9 percent. Intent to hire is the strongest since 2015, according to the employers surveyed, up two percentage points from the first quarter of 2017 and up four percentage points from the second quarter of 2016.

All nine main sectors of economic activity are expected to observe an increase in employment, Manpower Group has found. The best prospects, with an anticipated increase of 11 percent, are seen for the Finance, Insurance, Property & Corporate Services sector and the Industry/Production sector. Growth of 9 percent is expected in the sectors of Agriculture and Transport & Communications, while the projection for the State & Social Services sector is for 8 percent employment growth.

The weakest prospects are seen in the sector of Electricity, Natural Gas & Water, where the survey forecast an expansion of 1 percent.