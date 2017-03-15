Kotzias meets Trump’s top security adviser

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias discussed the key role Greece can play to help maintain stability in a fragile geopolitical environment during a meeting with Donald Trump’s top security adviser in Washington.

Speaking after a 90-minute meeting with National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster, Kotzias stressed a series of initiatives undertaken by Athens to safeguard stability and security in the region, including forging triangular relations with states such as Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian authority.

During the briefing, the Greek minister also expressed the conviction that the United States will continue to support Greece on the issues of the economy and debt relief.

Asked about the recent diplomatic row between Turkey and certain European Union governments, Kotzias said he believes that Turkey is "exporting its nervousness." He said that some circles in Turkey appear to believe that the tension will boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s campaign ahead of the April 16 referendum on boosting his powers.