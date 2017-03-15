Bookstore owned by ND vice president damaged in bomb attack

An improvised explosive device comprising eight gas canisters went off outside a bookstore owned by New Democracy vice president Adonis Georgiadis in the early hours of Wednesday causing damage, but no injuries.

Police had cordoned off the area, in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia, following an anonymous call to Zougla.gr news website warning that a bomb had been placed at the store.

Experts were on Wednesday examining the remains of the homemade device.

Speaking to Skai radio on Wednesday, Georgiadis, whose business has been repeatedly targeted by arsonists, said the attacks were causing insecurity among his family and employees.

“No matter what they do, they will not silence me,” Georgiadis said.

New Democracy opposition also issued a statement to condemn the attack.