Turkish hackers hijack ND official's Twitter account

Hackers on Wednesday briefly hijacked the Twitter account of Costis Hatzidakis, one of New Democracy’s two vice presidents.

Hundreds of accounts from media organizations to celebrities were reportedly hacked, branded with the Turkish flag and messages being sent out in Turkish. Tweets included the words “Nazi Germany” and “Nazi Holland,” as well as a reference to the April 16 referendum in Turkey on boosting Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Hatzidakis, who was in Parliament at the time, was informed of the incident by his aides who removed the message before notifying Greece’s cyber crime unit.