Greek credit contracts 1.4 pct y/y in January

Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.4 percent year-on-year in January after shrinking by 1.0 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.



Credit extended to the government rose 0.1 percent after a 1.4 percent increase in December, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 1.6 percent after a 1.4 percent drop in December. [Reuters]