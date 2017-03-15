Greek authorities issue international warrant over priest killing

Greek authorities have issued an international warrant for the arrest of two suspects believed to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old priest, east of Athens, last month.

The victim was found dead in a pool of blood, at his home in Gerakas on February 13.

Both suspects are Pakistani nationals, aged 28 and 33, authorities said.

Investigators said one of the two suspects was found to have contacted the victim through Facebook ahead of the crime. The two traveled from Crete to Athens on the day of the incident, and then left for Pakistan.

The two have been charged with murder and robbery.