A 49-year-old woman was hospitalized on Wednesday after she was mauled by two dogs in the town of Kalamata in the Peloponnese.

According to local reports, the woman was attacked by the two cane corso dogs, which had managed to get through the gate of their owners’ yard, while she was walking along a street near the town center.

The owner of the dogs is being charged with causing bodily harm through negligence.