Octogenarian arrested for raping child six years ago

An 81-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday at the Mavromati border station in Thesprotia, northwestern Greece, over the rape of a child six years ago.

The man, an Albanian national, was heading for Albania when he was nabbed by customs officers at passport control after it became apparent that there was a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant was issued in 2011 by a prosecutor on the island of Corfu after the parents of a young boy filed a complaint that their child was raped.

The suspect was to appear before a prosecutor in Thesprotia.