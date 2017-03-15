Hospital workers clash with police during Athens protest

Hospital doctors and nurses scuffle with riot police during an anti-austerity rally in front of the Finance Ministry in Athens on Wednesday. The national federation of Greek hospital workers (POEDIN) had called a four-hour work stoppage in Athens and a 24-hour strike for other parts of the country, demanding free healthcare for all, the recruitment of more staff and the reimbursement of wages that were cut as part of the government’s belt-tightening pledges to Greece’s creditors. Protesters also carried black balloons which described government ministers as ‘sellouts.’ [Alexandros Vlachos/EPA]