Sorras could face serious felony charges

The self-proclaimed trillionaire Artemis Sorras, whose activities are currently under investigation, could face charges of setting up a criminal organization and a raft of other felonies, reports said on Wednesday.



The investigation into Sorras, who claims to have enough money to pay off Greece’s entire public debt and that of its citizens, began after Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis notified Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou after a series of media reports in recent months claimed the nationalist political organization he created – the Convention of Greeks – was involved in illegal activities.