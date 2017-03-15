ATHEX: Another day of losses on the stock market

The prospect of long-drawn-out negotiations between Athens and its creditors is testing the patience of investors, and that, combined with jitters regarding the Dutch general election and the Fed’s interest rate decision, led to further losses at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 632.97 points, shedding 0.93 percent from Tuesday’s 638.92 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.97 percent to 1,689.16 points.

Once again banks led the decline in blue chips. The banks index shrank 3.04 percent, with Eurobank losing 3.66 percent, Piraeus giving up 3.64 percent and Alpha decreasing 3.57 percent.

Among other large-caps, Lamda Development jumped 3.08 percent, while Viohalco dropped 3.39 percent, Ellaktor conceded 2.56 percent and OTE telecom surrendered 1.86 percent.

In total 41 stocks reported gains, 63 suffered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 35 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.79 percent to 67.37 points.