Greek ports may be expecting fewer cruise ships this year, but the number of Greeks opting for cruise vacations is on the rise.

Last year their number increased by 52 percent from 2015 to reach 24,180. This is attributed to the active promotion of cruise tourism by one of the sector’s operators, Celestyal, which is the only cruise operator that uses the Greek ports of Piraeus and Lavrio as its home ports.

The number of Greek cruise passengers remains negligible on the international level, given that 6.67 million Europeans chose a cruise holiday last year.

The vast majority of Greek cruise passengers (91 percent) prefer the Aegean and the Mediterranean.