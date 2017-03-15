NEWS |

 
Reports: Parcel bomb was sent to Schaeuble from Greece

TAGS: Politics, Terrorism

Greek authorities indicated late Wednesday night that they had not received an appeal for information from German authorities following reports in the German media that a package with explosives sent to Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had been mailed from Greece.

According to reports by Deutsche Presse-Agentur and Maerkische Allgemeine, a “functioning explosive device” was found in a package sent to the ministry in Berlin on Wednesday morning.

The device was successfully defused, the reports said.

