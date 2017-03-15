Reports: Parcel bomb was sent to Schaeuble from Greece

Greek authorities indicated late Wednesday night that they had not received an appeal for information from German authorities following reports in the German media that a package with explosives sent to Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had been mailed from Greece.

According to reports by Deutsche Presse-Agentur and Maerkische Allgemeine, a “functioning explosive device” was found in a package sent to the ministry in Berlin on Wednesday morning.

The device was successfully defused, the reports said.