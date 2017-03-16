The phenomenon of Artemis Sorras – the self-proclaimed trillionaire who has set up a movement, with membership fees, and claims to be ready to pay off Greece’s debt – should be something that causes grave concern.

What it illustrates – and this is the crux of the matter – is that the more society is pushed toward poverty and desperation, the more people will be ready to believe any politician or fraudster promising a solution, however ludicrous.

The justice system has taken too long in dealing with this individual, displaying unjustified laxity in its task of protecting the public interest.

Finally, however, it is stepping in and that is a good thing, even if it may end up being too little, too late.

It is imperative that the country’s institutions do their jobs to protect society from such dangerous phenomena.