Georgiadis blasts Greek post for parcel bomb sent to Schaeuble

New Democracy vice president Adonis Georgiadis on Thursday said that a letter bomb sent in his name to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday proved that the Greek postal service (ELTA) is in “shambles.”

Speaking on Skai TV, Georgiadis said that “the envelope was eventually stopped at a place where serious inspections are carried out, proving that ELTA and all the other services it went through are in shambles.”

The parcel addressed to Schaeuble and labeled as being sent by Georgiadis was intercepted at the German Finance Ministry. Bomb experts found that it contained an explosive material similar to that used in fireworks, which could have caused serious injuries if the parcel had been opened.

“The worst thing is that some people think it’s funny, when it’s anything but funny and also exposes the country,” said Georgiadis, who was himself targeted on Wednesday after a makeshift bomb went off outside a bookstore he owns in the northern Athenian suburb of Kifissia.

Georgiadis added that the use of his name and the bookstore attack are proof that he is being targeted by terrorists.