Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday congratulated Mark Rutte for his victory in Wednesday’s Dutch elections.

The Greek prime minister spoke with his Dutch counterpart on the telephone and expressed his support for the outcome.

Rutte’s center-right VVD party was elected back into government with 21.2 percent of the vote, against Geert Wilders’s far-right populist PVV’s 13.1 percent.