Kimoulis resigns from head of SNFCC board

Less than a month after the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center was handed over to the Greek state, the chairman of its board, veteran actor Giorgos Kimoulis, has tendered his resignation.

In a letter made public in the media on Thursday, Kimoulis suggests that the board of Greece’s biggest new cultural institution – located on Athens’s southern coast – was being manipulated for political ends.

He refers in particular to the appointment of CEO Nikos Manolopoulos from the Finance Ministry, accusing the official – previously head of the bankrupt Athens Concert Hall – of “effectively substituting the entire board of directors by taking advantage of the fragile internal balances in the governing party, which I refuse to be a part of.”

In his letter to the board, Kimoulis also stressed that he “will not consent to processes that may in the future be construed as having not been above board.”

It was not clear whether Kimoulis had also sent his resignation letter to the Finance Ministry, which is responsible for accepting or rejecting it.