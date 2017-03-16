Doctors guardedly optimistic about intern’s recovery from stairwell fall

Doctors at the Greek capital’s Gennimatas Hospital on Thursday said they are seeing some signs of improvement in the intern who fell off the stairs of the Elpis Hospital on Tuesday after a bannister gave way.

The 26-year-old doctor sustained serious head and brain injuries after tumbling several stories down the hospital’s stairwell when a railing he had leaned against subsided.

According to Thursday’s announcement, he has been taken off life support and is showing some progress.