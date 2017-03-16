Wax Tailor | Thessaloniki & Athens | March 17 & 18

DJ and producer Wax Tailor will be on the decks at the Fix Factory of Sound in Thessaloniki on Friday, March 17, and the Fuzz Club in central Athens on Saturday, March 18. The French act, who blends cinematic hip-hop, soul and funk, released his fifth album, “By Any Beats Necessary,” in October last year. Shows start at 8 p.m. on both nights. Tickets, which cost 25 euros (28 euros at the door on the night), can be purchased at Public, Seven Spots, Reload and Media Markt stores and online at www.viva.gr.

Fix Factory of Sound,15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.500.670, www.fixfactoryofsound.gr;

Fuzz Live Music Club, 209 Pireos & 1 Patriarchou Ioakeim, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817, www.fuzzclub.gr